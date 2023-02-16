This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Policy: Same APC Govs Who Sacked Thousands Of Workers Are Now Human Rights Activists – Akunna

Amid the ongoing brouhaha that has greeted the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Enefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Chuks Akunna has come out to lampoon some Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over their concerted efforts to scuttle the policy.

Recall that no fewer than 9 APC governors have filed a suit against the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria at the Supreme Court, urging the apex court to prevent the CBN from enforcing a ban on higher denominations of the old naira note. According to the governors, the policy has brought untold hardship on Nigerians who are being denied access to their monies by the banks.

Reacting to the ongoing legal tussle during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, Akunna, who is the Executive Director of Authority Newspaper, opined that it was quite strange to see APC governors who have been known to sack thousands of workers in their various states in the past suddenly turning around to claim that they are fighting against the policy for their sake of the people.

“You see, people have also asked that students were at home for almost a year, and these same APC governors who have suddenly become human rights impresarios, they never as much as whimpered. As we speak, nobody knows the actual price of petrol. But suddenly, these APC governors now feel the pains and suffering of the masses.

They have now become latter-day economic and human rights champions. When these governors fired thousands of workers in their various states, they never considered that these workers were going to be denied a source of livelihood. Suddenly, these same governors have now become even more compassionate than President Buhari himself because of the CBN policy.”

You can watch Chuks Akunna’s analysis on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Policy #APC #Govs #Sacked #Thousands #Workers #Human #Rights #Activists #AkunnaNaira Policy: Same APC Govs Who Sacked Thousands Of Workers Are Now Human Rights Activists – Akunna Publish on 2023-02-16 10:26:18