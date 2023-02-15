Naira Notes: Why El-Rufai And I Stormed Supreme Court – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahya Bello has revealed why he and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai stormed the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has held a brief hearing on a lawsuit brought regarding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira swap policy. However, the Supreme Court has postponed hearing the state’s consolidated complaint until Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Bello told reporters after the break that he and his counterpart in Kaduna stormed the court to ensure justice was done for the public now bearing the brunt of politics. The governor of Kogi said he and El Rufay were not against the redesign policy but against the implementation of the CBN. A delegation from the Senior Lawyers of Nigeria (SAN) attended Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing.

He said, “Nigerians are on trial because they are suffering under the confused CBN policy of cashlessness and currency reorganization.” That is why we are here today. Bello said the lawsuit’s understanding indicates that the judge’s order is in effect until Wednesday, February 22, when the matter goes to trial.

According to him, this is due to the court temporarily banning the CBN from making its conventional N200, N500, and N1,000 notes legal tender by implementing his Feb. 10 deadline. It is said to be referring to an injunction from

