Naira Notes: Where Were You When FG Hid Palliatives, Paul Okoye Slams Senate

Paul Okoye, a member of the P-Square music group has slammed the Nigerian senate for asking the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to extend the deadline for the exchange of the old Naira notes.

He made a post on Instagram slamming the senate for merely pretending to be the spokesmen for the citizens, after they asked that the deadline for the exchange of the old Naira notes should be shifted from 31 January to May 31, 2023. The Senate urged the CBN to open an exchange window where citizens that don’t have bank accounts can deposit their old Naira notes.

Paul Okoye said that the federal lawmakers wouldn’t have said anything if the deadline for the exchange of the old Naira notes didn’t affect them.

According to him, during the coronavirus pandemic, the citizens were hungry but the senate was nowhere to be found when the palliatives were discovered. He noted that they were silent when the palliatives were hoarded while the masses were hungry.

He noted that now that the CBN naira redesign and exchange date deadline affect them, they have chosen to become the spokesmen for the poor. See his post below.

Content created and supplied by: Okchops (via 50minds

News )

