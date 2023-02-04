NEWS

Naira notes redesign was aimed at causing riots in the country – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to redesign Naira notes was aimed at causing riots in the country.

The aim, according to Wike, who made the claim on Saturday during a campaign stop in the state’s Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, is to spark problems that would force the postponement of the elections in February and March.

The governor claimed that there were conspiracies by some influential people to thwart the election and install an interim administration.

He insisted that the election must not be moved and asked Nigerians to maintain their composure despite the suffering brought on by the lack of the freshly redesigned Naira notes.

He declared, “This policy (the redesign of the naira) is intended to incite rage among the populace, leading to protests and riots, which will cause the election to be postponed. They’ll then announce a transitional administration.

Wike urged the state’s residents not to demonstrate, regardless of the provocation.

“This vote will be valid. The PVCs are used for this election. This election is being held by Nigerians; it is not being held by cabals.

