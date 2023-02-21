Naira notes: ‘ Buhari has to obey Supreme Court judgement, that is the country’s law ‘- Oshiomhole

Former Governor of Edo State and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for disobeying the order given by the Supreme Court on the Naira swap policy.

Recall that the Supreme Court had earlier summoned CBN to suspend its deadline for the change of old Naira notes with new ones and allow both to coexist but President Buhari insisted that only the old Two Hundred Naira note remained a legal tender.

He said this recently while stressing that party stakeholders advised the President against approving such policy especially during the election period.

Oshiomhole said: ” Buhari has to obey the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president, that is the Nigerian law. They chose the decision and said they wanted to change the Naira note, then they should provide the new one. On this matter, President Buhari is on his own. The Naira would remain valid according to the Supreme Court”.

