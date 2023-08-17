Naira Marley And The NDLEA Collaboration Receives Mixed Reactions.

Netizens have resorted to social media to express their opinions in the wake of singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley,’s Thursday visit to Brigadier General Buba Marwa, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and his appeal to Nigerian youths to abstain from drug consumption.

The “Soapy,” known for promoting a variety of social vices in his songs, discussed the risks of drug addiction in a video that our correspondent was able to obtain. He urged young people to avoid taking this course.

I’m your boy Naira Marley, and I want to appeal to all Nigerian kids, especially Marlians, to quit doing drugs since it’s bad for their health. Stop substance misuse in all its forms; I’ve joined this initiative to help the NDLEA get rid of drugs off the streets. It’s bad because it encourages you to commit crimes again, according to Naira Marley.

Olorogun Ernest responded to the singer’s assertion by declaring that Nigeria “is definitely a highly convoluted & complicated Nation. How is Naira Marley attending NDLEA to declare support for the struggle against drug usage while she frequently encourages the use of drugs and other immoral substances? Perhaps NDLEA should immediately appoint him as an ambassador. Strange and bizarre country!

Where are we heading as a nation? asked another user, Ekene00621679. “This is someone who has frequently smoked on camera.

This is against the law and shouldn’t be permitted, Nvestor Haywhy declared. Naira is a mobster with a reputation for encouraging dangerous drug use. Making him an ambassador demonstrates unequivocally their intent to legalize narcotics and immoral behavior in public. Please take care of this and make things right, I beg the government.

What sort of message are you folks at NDLEA giving the youths, Jebskine questioned? The Hunter and the Hunted are dining together? I never expected this from our former governor and military administrator in Lagos, Col. Buba Marwa.

The same individual who promotes marijuana and other drugs in nearly all of his songs? I’m hoping you’re not appointing a dealer as your ambassador.This is a really deceptive method to justify his actions. He’ll frame this image and display it to all of his clients to demonstrate that “Ati settle e lati Abuja. I ma gbo’ja lo.

Badmusebony1 offered encouragement and stated, So many little minds. It will now be challenging for Nigerians to openly smoke, which is encouraging for young people.

That’s good, honestly many young people, especially girls, are getting into drugs and this is driving them to madness,” responded Nkyrian Kyrian. I have a video on tiktok of some extremely young females smoking while holding bottles of alcohol. This is awful. No one is above the law, therefore let our artists preach it and let those who indulge in it be detained and charged.

King_daray presenting This program needs to be widely implemented and translated into local languages, including pidgin English, according to NDLEA Kudos. The negative effects of narcotics are wasting away many young lives. In order to rehabilitate these addicts and assist them in managing the recovery process, the authorities must also collaborate with other pertinent bodies and agencies. Otherwise, they would relapse. Strict oversight is required of medicine and hazardous substance makers. Some of these men lack employment, education, or skills. Although it goes beyond advocacy, this is a wonderful place to start. Congratulations, NDLEA and Marley.

