NAIRA: I’m Beginning To Wonder What Is Wrong With Them To Insult Buhari Up To That Level -Kwankwaso

NAIRA: I’m Beginning To Wonder What Is Wrong With Them To Insult Buhari Up To That Level -Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said that he is pleasantly surprised at the division of APC Governors against President Muhammadu Buhari. The former Kano governor said this on Friday, while addressing his supporters at the NNPP rally held in Mutum Biyu, Taraba State.

Recall that the several governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress, including Governor El Rufai, Yahaya Bello, and so on have continued to kick against the New Naira policy introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, to the extent of taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

However, sharing his thoughts on the recent developments, Kwankwaso said thus:

“I can’t believe that it is this same governance that is abusing their leaders and insulting them. I was shocked. I never thought some of them will come out and abuse Buhari to that level. But I was pleasantly surprised that facts are coming out and I’m beginning to wonder what is wrong with them. Maybe the EFCC was right that some governors are keeping billions in their compounds across the country, and this policy has rendered them useless. I want to assure you that my party, the NNPP will assist the federal government to stop them from buying votes.”

What do you think about this?

