This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira/Fuel Scarcity: Obasanjo Speaks Amidst Fears That 2023 Election Might Be Postponed

Amid the country’s current economic difficulties, former President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed concern Wednesday that the 2023 general elections will go ahead as scheduled. According to Naija News, Obasanjo hosted members of the African Democratic Congress Board of Governors in his penthouse mansion on the grounds of his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on February 25 and was 3.He reportedly said nothing would stop the May 11 election.

Obasanjo said Nigeria is going through an interesting time and urged people to take their elections rightfully seriously.

According to the former president, the rest of his global community is interested and concerned about the outcome of the election, and all Nigerians should do the same.

He said: “We cannot take the election as seriously as these people (the international community).” We are at an interesting stage in Nigeria. We will go to the polls in less than three weeks, but I hope nothing interferes. Elect a leader to direct the affairs of Nigeria.

“Also, all of us in Nigeria, as I told you this morning, have been in Togo, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast since the beginning of the week, from Sunday, and they’re likewise aware of what’s going on in Nigeria. Nigeria, I am concerned, as should all Nigerians be.

“Last night, before I left Abidjan, President Ouattara (President Alassane) told me about his position in West Africa, where Ghana and the Ivory Coast are contesting, and he told me: election.” Elections in Nigeria are also important to them. And for those of us who are directly involved, I believe it cannot be taken as seriously as this.

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds

News )

#NairaFuel #Scarcity #Obasanjo #Speaks #Fears #Election #PostponedNaira/Fuel Scarcity: Obasanjo Speaks Amidst Fears That 2023 Election Might Be Postponed Publish on 2023-02-09 11:45:31