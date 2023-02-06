Naira, fuel scarcity: Atiku, PDP in bed with your oppressors, Tinubu tells Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In response to the widespread outrage that has greeted the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN’s Naira redesign policy, particularly with regard to the scarcity of both old and new notes, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, has accused his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party PDP of socializing with fifth columnists who are out to make life miserable for Nigerians.

He asserts that the recent sabotage of the Naira currency swap and the gas crisis, which have resulted in indescribable agony for tens of thousands of Nigerians across the United States, have made Atiku “public enemy number one.”

According to a statement made by Tinubu with assistance from the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, while Atiku and the PDP maintained opportunistic silence in order to profit from the suffering the new regulations would cause for Nigerians and the resentment they would inspire for the ruling APC.

While Atiku and the PDP “have been sleeping with the saboteurs and fifth columnists, the majority of the operators of Money Deposit Banks and oil entrepreneurs who created the modern-day logjam to pressure the results of the February 25 Presidential election in favor of the previous Vice President,” our candidate has been closely working with the stooges and fifth columnists of the opposition party.

