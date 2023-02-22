Naira Crisis: What Is Godwin Emefiele Up To? – NANS Coordinator, Zone D, Emmanuel Olatunji Asks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone D, Emmanuel Olatunji, has questioned the intentions of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, as it regards his continued implementation of the new naira policy, despite the visible sufferings and crisis it has caused in Nigeria in recent times (Punch).

Olatunji, who spoke recently, while accusing Emefiele of deliberately violating court order, declared; “What is Godwin Emefiele up to? What exactly is his intention? Is he happy seeing our people suffer, or is he just more interested in using his actions to disrupt the coming election?”

The NANS Zone D Coordinator, who also visibly lamented the destruction of properties following the protests that arose due to the hardship caused by the implementation of the policy, went further to opine that these destructive activities could present serious problems for the nation, even as the general elections draw close.

