Naira Crisis: Shehu Sani Reveals What Happened At A Political Rally He Attended Yesterday

Last night, former National Assembly member, Senator Shehu Sani revealed what happened when he attended a political rally earlier in the day.

The former representative of the Kaduna central district at the 8th Assembly took to his official twitter page to tell his followers what happened at the rally.

According to his tweet, everyone at the rally was moving about and looking at each other like robots because there was no cash. Nobody was giving cash and nobody was expecting cash because of the naira crisis in the nation.

Shehu Sani: “We attended a political rally today;nobody gave cash and nobody was expecting cash.Everyone was moving about and looking at each other like Robots. Emefiele has turned our lives into soft copy.”

This tweet from the Senator sparked reactions among Nigerians who were very glad that the naira crisis will help in curbing vote buying.

