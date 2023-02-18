Naira Crisis: Obi’s Running Mate Knocks Buhari, Claims El-Rufai Committing Treason

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The running mate of the Labour Party, has taken a swipe at President Buhari and Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State over the current Naira crisis. Obi accused the President and El-Rufai of committing treason against the Nigerian people.

Obi’s Running Mate said that the Naira crisis is a result of the government’s failure to diversify the economy and invest in other sectors. He added that the government has failed to take the necessary steps to address the issue, instead relying on the Central Bank of Nigeria to bail them out.

Obi’s Running Mate further argued that the government’s decision to devalue the Naira is a betrayal of the people’s trust and a violation of the country’s constitution. He called on the government to take immediate steps to address the crisis and ensure that the people are not further affected by its policies. He also urged the government to invest in other sectors to create jobs and strengthen the economy.

