Naira Crisis: North/South Alliance Demands Emefiele’s Sack

A pro-democracy group, the North/South Progressives Alliance has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria over the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of Naira scarcity.

The group’s co-convener, Ayobami Oyalowo, claimed the Naira redesign policy was a political agenda during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja. He emphasised that it was absurd to put millions of Nigerians in danger “simply to target one or a few individuals” whose interests do not coincide with his.

It is cliché to urge Godwin Emefiele, the chairman of the top financial body, step down immediately because he is unable of utilising the ideas of people who have freely contributed them to find a swift and long-lasting solution to the current hardships Nigerians are experiencing.

If our requests are not honoured, we will take legal action to defend the integrity of our democracy. We demand the resignation of the governor of the CBN. We are requesting that President Buhari fire him. According to dailytust report.

