Naira Crisis: Nobody Can Convince Me It’s Not A Plot Against Tinubu – Femi Gbajabiamila

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the current fuel and naira shortages were a plot against All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. Some factors, he said, deliberately created a crisis over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy just to prevent Tinubu from winning the presidential election. According to Naija , a spokesman claimed Tuesday in Lagos at the start of the second phase of the transportation initiative known as the “Gbaja Ride.”

He said no one could convince him that the new Naira crisis was not a plot to fight Tinubu’s presidential candidate. However, he was glad that the elements behind the alleged conspiracy had come to shame because God had intervened in the matter. The spokesman further argued that the constant shortage of fuel and naira banknotes was carefully orchestrated by several factors to delay the gains of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “No one can convince me that it is not the plan to prevent Asiwaju from becoming president of this country.” But I’m glad that our God is a wonderful being, because God intervened in the conspiracy these people hatched together.”

“I followed the campaign team east, north, and everywhere with Asiwaju to pay tribute to the Nigerian people.” Referring to the issue of the liquidity crisis, he told constituencies:

