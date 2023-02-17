NEWS

Naira Crisis: It Will Be Easy For Me To Win The Election Now That My Rivals Are Now Poor – Kwankwaso

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has stated that the president has succeeded in making all of the contestants poor. He recalled how people were ridiculing him for being poor, but the Naira redesign have put all the candidates in the same financial standing. 

According to Premium Times, Kwankwaso made this known during a programme on Dandal Kura Radio in Maiduguri, Borno State. “We’ve been hearing people ridiculing me saying Rabiu Kwankwaso doesn’t have money (for the campaign) today the president has made all of us poor in the contest. So we’re all poor and now the same,” Mr Kwankwaso said in Hausa.

Mr Kwankwaso told Nigerians how he has proved his capacity to lead through his time as Governor, Minister and Senator. He said the APC and PDP has nothing to offer. He also claimed that he would defeat Atiku the same way he defeated him in 2015, during the APC’s presidential primaries. 

On the issue of Naira redesign, the former Kano State governor stated that the new policy is not targeted at Bola Tinubu as many have speculated. He said Tinubu is only making excuses that the naira redesign is targeted at him, because he knows he would lose the poll. 

