This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Crisis: It Is A Price The People Must Pay – PDP’s Adetokunbo Pearse Commends Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari has received praise for his decision to implement the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira Modification Policy. Dr. Adetokounbo Pierce, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Commission (PCC), who was sworn in as president on Friday, applauded politics, according to Naija news.

The PDP leader appealed to the Nigerian public to remain calm and show understanding for politics, saying on Thursday’s broadcast that the president’s apology for the difficulties politics had caused was appropriate and acceptable.

In a statement in Lagos on Friday, Pierce said Nigerians were angry at the hardships the policy had caused, but that it was the price people were paying to achieve economic improvement.

His approval came amid controversy and criticism of the implementation of the redesign policy. The president has been criticized for the policy from several quarters, including by several governors in his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). However, the PDP leader claimed in his statement that those most critical of the policy are known to buy votes. Pierce said the suffering would be short-lived, and, as the president said, the discomfort would soon end.

“But that is the price people have to pay for an improved economy, more credible elections, and a safer society.”

Content created and supplied by: Global_reporter (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Crisis #Price #People #Pay #PDPs #Adetokunbo #Pearse #Commends #BuhariNaira Crisis: It Is A Price The People Must Pay – PDP’s Adetokunbo Pearse Commends Buhari Publish on 2023-02-17 19:03:11