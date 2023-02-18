This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira crisis: INEC submits cash request to CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has presented its cash requirement for prosecuting the forthcoming elections to the Central Bank of Nigeria, as requested by the apex bank. It expressed hope that its demand would be met with a positive response.

In a conversation with our correspondent on Friday, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the INEC Chairman’s chief press secretary, said that while the majority of the commission’s payments are made via transfers, there are some particular services that need cash payments.

In light of the new naira policy, which had caused a shortage of the new notes and imposed restrictions on cash withdrawal, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu recently met with CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to request the central bank’s assistance in ensuring a trouble-free election.

Emefiele had pledged that the redesign of the naira would not have an impact on the election since it would give the necessary funds and other support for the smooth running of the vote. Nevertheless, Yahaya Bello, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, warned on Tuesday that the currency crisis could have an impact on how the elections are conducted.

According to Oyekanmi, the meeting between the governor of the central bank and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, on February 7, 2023, was prompted by the necessity to make these particular arrangements.

In response to the CBN’s request, “We have provided a comprehensive report on our total cash requirement on a state-by-state basis. Our submission is now being considered, and we anticipate hearing back shortly. As a result, there is no reason to be concerned. We think the CBN will help us when we most need it.

Usually, the Independent National Electoral Commission uses electronic transfers to pay for different services. The majority of the commission’s payments for the goods or services that vendors or service providers supply are made through transfers. The Central Bank of Nigeria is home to all of the commission’s accounts, which is a blessing.

“Yet, a small number of particular services, or a portion of the total, must be paid for in cash for a variety of reasons. For instance, there are service providers in isolated, rural areas where access to banking services is limited.

He listed the service providers, which included bikers, boat or canoe owners, and those who give water to its Registration Area Centers, from which personnel and supplies are sent to the voting places on election days.

“We must make the necessary provision,” he continued, “because if such providers are not paid in cash, they might not be able to deliver the crucial services that we need. We also pay our presiding officers’ training allowances in cash, as well as some part payments in cash to vehicle owners for transporting our personnel and materials, although these payments only make up a small portion of the total amount we pay out, the majority of which is done through electronic transfers.

I do not have that information, Oyekanmi responded when asked how much money the commission need from the CBN.

In a similar event, some political observers claim that the new naira notes’ introduction in the upcoming election, in the hopes of reducing vote-buying, may not be practical due to their scarcity, which would only serve to exacerbate it.

According to political analyst Busari Dauda, vote-buying will increase in the upcoming election and become more affordable because the policy is unfavorable. There are many folks that lack funds.

Elections will be held whether there is money or not, according to Haruna Abdullahi, another political analyst. We’ll induce Nigerians. So many Nigerians base their voting choices on their racial identity, religious beliefs, or personal gain. In the possession of some Nigerians is the money that the Central Bank of Nigeria issued. There is little the government can do to stop vote-buying because some of these banks’ owners are politicians.

He warned that politicians can wind up giving money to voters through the use of party agents in voting places.

