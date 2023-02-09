This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira crisis: FG files objection against Supreme Court’s decision

The federal government on Wednesday filed a preliminary objection challenging the claims of the states of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi against implementing the February 10 currency swap deadline.

In an objection filed by Mahmud Magaji (SAN), the federal government argued that the case should not have gone to the Supreme Court because the remedies sought were against a government agency. federal, CBN, on the right to recover old banknotes. and introduced new ones under the CBN Act 2007.

The Federal Government argues that the Federal Supreme Court has proper jurisdiction to hear such cases under Sections 251(1)(a)(p)(q) and (r) of the Constitution. exclusive power of the Federal Supreme Court.

While arguing that the Supreme Court’s action constitutes an abuse of due process, the federal government says that state governments do not have the standing or reasonable cause of action to justify “instituting cite the original jurisdiction of this honorary court”.

In the face of objections from the federal government, the Supreme Court earlier yesterday ordered CBN to allow the use of old N1000, N500 and N200 naira notes after February 10 and set a date of May 15 to hear the case.

A panel of seven judges chaired by Justice John Inyang Okoro issued the injunction in a unanimous decision. Defending the petition, attorney for the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) said the case was important and attached an urgent affidavit.

But Magaji Mahmud (SAN), who announced the arrival of the Federal Attorney General, was not heard by the supreme court as a party petition.

In response to the Supreme Court’s order, a presidential source said:

“Generally speaking, it’s not a judgment, but just an order. A unilateral order is a constitutional lever specifically given to judges to issue orders in exceptional cases that approve plaintiffs’ claims. in an interim proceeding without hearing the other party’s opinion.

“Order is only temporary. The judge will hold a full hearing in a short period of time,” he said. Millions of Nigerians have been left in a state of confusion after more than 1.7 trillion naira of old naira notes were cleaned and it became clear that redesigned banknotes were not available.

The development has led to endless queues in bank lobbies and ATMs as well as protests in some parts of the country.

