Naira Crisis: Even Nigerian Policemen No Longer Accept Old Naira Notes As Bribe –Omoyele Sowore

In the wake of the cash draught experienced by many Nigerians all over the country due to the monetary policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Omoyele Sowore, a pro-democracy campaigner and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), recently expressed his worry over the deadline placed by the CBN as many individuals stopped accepting the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes in some regions.

His reaction comes days after the Supreme Court’s ruling, which halted the CBN deadline for cash swapping and also permitted that the old notes were to be used concurrently with the new notes until February 15, 2023, when the policy will be reviewed by the court.

Speaking about the non-compliance with this directive, the presidential candidate of the AAC, a post published on his official Twitter timeline on Sunday night, complained that commercial drivers, lawyers, and traders were rejecting the old currency and that some corrupt officers in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) are no longer accepting the old notes as bribes.

Sowore wrote, “According to commercial drivers and lawyers, even the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) men and women are no longer accepting old naira notes as a bribe!” #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

