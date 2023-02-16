Naira Crisis: Emefiele should have been sacked the day he decided to run for presidency- Ayo Oyalowo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview on channels television yesterday night, an APC Chieftain and a political economist, Ayo Oyalowo, has commented all the new Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as he claimed that the policy is designed in order to let the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lose the election.

Why he was talking during the interview, Ayo claimed that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, should have been sacked since that day he declared his intention to run for presidency because, as the governor of the Apex bank in the country, one is expected not to be partisan but, Emefiele is a politician.

He said, “Emefiele should have been sacked the day he decided to run for presidency. He bought about 50,000 cars to want to run, all of them branded. They asked how he got the money he spent on his campaign, he said some people who do not have names bought it for him. He should have been questioned.

