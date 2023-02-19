This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Crisis: Buhari Endorses Tinubu Again, Appeals To Nigeria To Exercise More Patience

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patience amidst the naira crisis.

According to punchng.com, Buhari made this statement via video recording from Ethiopia where he attended a summit.

He appeals to you to exercise further patience as appropriate measures have been taken to lighten these hardships.

He said as God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Media and Publicity, signed the statement titled, ” In a video to sway voters for Tinubu, President Buhari vows to end current hardship.”

Buhari said he is aware of the hardship as a result of some policies as he assured Nigerians that this will bring overall improvement to the country.

In the video, he drummed support for Tinubu, saying that he is reliable and knows that he will build on his achievements.

Buhari thanked Nigerians for electing him for two terms as the president of Nigeria and urged them to vote for the APC flagbearer.

