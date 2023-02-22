This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Crisis: Buhari And Emefiele’s Terms Will End After The Election -Adams Oshiomole

Adams Oshiomole, a former national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has blasted the president’s choice to redesign the naira.

On February 21, Oshiomole declared that President Buhari is on his own as a result of his insistence on the naira redesign strategy while addressing a political gathering at Jattu Market in Auchi, Edo North.

In addition, he said that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank, and President Buhari would “expire” following the presidential vote on Saturday.

“My hand no dey inside,” Oshiomhole added in pidgin about all the wahala that Buhari had placed for monetary exchange. When Buhari wants to change the currency, our party tells him to wait until after the election. You may ruin another person’s time if you didn’t make any changes throughout your time, which would be bad. The Supreme Court demands that he obey it. The decision of the Supreme Court is more significant than the president’s statement. The Nigerian legislation is as stated. Me, I dissociate.Nah, they decide on ham. Demand the new ones from them if they claim to want to change it. The old ones are now being removed, but you are not receiving the new ones. The president of Nigeria is on his own in this situation. According to the Supreme Court, your naira will continue to be good. Keep your naira instead of throwing it away.

The Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, will step down by the time you finish casting your ballots on Saturday. Your funds won’t lose value. President, though, will pass away. said he

