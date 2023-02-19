This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘Naira Crisis’: Adamu, APC Governors Meet In Abuja

An emergency meeting of governors who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in progress at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had summoned the meeting to discuss issues related to the campaign, naira crisis and next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The secretariat’s security has been stepped up, according to a Daily Trust correspondent, as the meeting is being held behind closed doors.

Among the governors present at the meeting are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

“I am satisfied with the reception so far,” Adamu stated in his welcome remarks during the inaugural session. And from what I understand, other governors are on the way. You probably remember the recent event that made this invitation necessary.

“We don’t want to pass judgement on anyone or anything in relation to how the current state of the nation impacts our wonderful party.

“I believed the best course of action was to gather everyone holding the key positions in the party and engage in some conversation so that we could better understand and appreciate the predicament that we are in. That is what this invitation is all about.

Regarding the naira redesign policy, certain APC governors have filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

The CBN was instructed by the Supreme Court not to implement the deadline, but its governor, Godwin Emefiele, claimed that there was no need to change it.

