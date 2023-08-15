Naira Crash:The Solution Is For Ex CBN Gov To List Names Of Those Who Shared Money Under Buhari- Shehu Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that the only solution to the continuous crash of Naira against the dollar is for the ex CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to list names of those who shared money under the administration of former President Buhari.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker made it known that those individuals must be forced to cough out every cent back to the Government, then we can be able to make progress. He went further and made it known that all the long grammar is just a waste of time, if the right thing is not done.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Tuesday morning. He wrote: “The Solution to the problem bis simply for the ex CBN Governor to list the names of all those who were shared money under the Buhari adminstration, and be made to cough out every cent back to the government; then we can make progress. All this long grammar is a waste of time.”

Lately, the value of Naira against the US dollars has been crashing, not withstanding all the policies the Government has put in place to remedy the situation. Senator Shehu Sani and many other Nigerians are of the notion that the recent crash of Naira was as a result of what the previous Government under Former President Buhari did. But be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will all end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)