Naira Crash:The Solution Is For Ex CBN Gov To List Names Of Those Who Shared Money Under Buhari-Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone representative Shehu Sani has called on former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele to name and shame anyone who benefited financially from the Buhari government.

We can’t move forward, the former lawmaker continued, until we get those people to return every single dollar they stole from the government. Even employing correct grammar, he argued, would be futile if the right steps weren’t done.

On Tuesday morning, Senator Shehu Sani tweeted this information from his official account. “The Solution to the problem is simple,” he writes, “for the ex-CBN Governor to publish the names of all people who were shared money under the Buhari administration, and be ordered to cough out every cent back to the government. Then we can make progress.” I just don’t have the time to master such intricate grammar rules.

Despite the government’s best efforts to stabilise the value of the Naira, it has recently plummeted against the US dollar. Many Nigerians, like Senator Shehu Sani, hold the incoming administration of President Buhari responsible for the Naira’s recent devaluation. The people of Nigeria, however, can’t wait to find out what happens.

