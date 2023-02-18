This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira: APC Has Lost Every Legitimacy To Be In Power & Has Become A Threat To Democracy-Ken Okonkwo

A well known Nigerian actor and chieftain of Labour Party, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo, has made it known that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has lost every legitimacy to remain in power and has become a threat to Nigeria’s democracy, thereby urging Nigerians to vote the party out.

While speaking, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is the ruling party that made the Naira redesign policy, APC is also the party that asked for extension of the deadline and the APC is also the party that went to the court to challenge the policy.

Speaking further, Mr Okonkwo noted that it is still the same APC that said the party didn’t obey the court order and APC is still the party rebelling against the the president of Nigeria for the policy.

In addition, he stated it clearly that the APC has lost every legitimacy to be in power and has become a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. He went further and urged Nigerians to unanimously vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, come Feb 25th.

It should be recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has been passing through internal crisis, due to the recent cash policy that was introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how everything will end.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp50 (via 50minds

News )

