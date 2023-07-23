NACCIMA Criticizes Implementation of Taxation Removal, Calls for Business-Friendly Policies

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has raised concerns about the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Orders aimed at curbing arbitrary taxation in the country. While NACCIMA acknowledges the government’s efforts to ease the tax burden on businesses and address public health and environmental concerns, they lament the lack of clarity in executing these changes. As a result, businesses are facing challenges such as increased costs, reduced margins, and underutilization of their capacity.

In a recent event themed “Stakeholder’s Sensitization Workshop and Public Presentation of the 2023-2027 Trade and Investment Policies,” organized by the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), Mr. Dele Oye, the President of NACCIMA, praised the government for developing trade and investment policies that would empower Nigerian businesses and investors to tap into their potential in both local and international markets.

However, NACCIMA urges the Federal Government to engage with stakeholders and create business-friendly policies that promote sustainable economic growth. They emphasize that the private sector plays a crucial role in achieving the government’s objectives of boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and reducing the unemployment rate.

The association also expressed support for President Tinubu’s decision to defer the commencement of tax changes as outlined in the Finance Act and Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order. They further back the suspension of specific excise taxes, including the five percent excise tax on telecommunication services and the Green Tax on Single Use Plastics. However, NACCIMA also highlights the need for an industrial policy to complement these measures and pave the way for further economic development.

In conclusion, NACCIMA appreciates the government’s commitment to alleting the burden on Nigerian businesses but emphasizes the importance of transparent and well-implemented policies to foster economic growth and competitiveness in the global market.

Source: VANGUARD

