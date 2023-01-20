This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nabena Warns Tinubu, Others Against Romancing With PDP G5 Governors; Says They Are Paperweights

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Yekini Nabena, has painted the five angry governors of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as disorderly, handicapped, and lacking in capacity to swing an election victory for any of the presidential candidates next month.

Nabena warned political leaders, particularly those in the ruling party who still romance with the five governors, to have a second thought.

Recall that the G5 governors are the fallout of the PDP presidential primary election after their leader, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, lost to Atiku Abubakar.

The tussle between PDP and G5 governors continues since the party leaders have refused to remove Iyiorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman as demanded by the angry governors.

According to Vanguard, Nabena, who is the former spokesman for the APC, warned Tinubu and other party leaders about fraternizing with the five governors, characterizing them as “paperweights” who can be of little or no electoral value.

“We have been hearing all manner of things. Today they are with Asiwaju, tomorrow they are with Peter Obi, and next week they may work for Atiku. Which one do we believe?

“If they support our party and we win the February presidential election, our members won’t see the G-5 governors as allies to be trusted.” Again, if they change their minds and work for Atiku, and (God forbid) the PDP wins after all they have told Nigerians, they will still be treated like pariahs. The same treatment will befall them in the Labour Party. Therefore, give or take, these governors are losers in waiting.

“I will advise those who are still waiting on the G-5 governors to shift their attention to the real voters because these governors won’t be at the polling unit on election day,” Nabena said.

