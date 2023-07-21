N8000 Palliative: Whoever Sold The Idea To The President Never Meant Well For The Country—Sen. Sani

During an interview with Channels Television, Sen. Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central, stated that Whoever sold the idea of N8000 as a palliative to the president and this government never meant well for the country. He added that it is ridiculous that the government would think that N8000 can address the problems of the poor.

He further stated he was one of those who made a sarcastic joke of the initiative because it is not possible for those who are finding it difficult to survive with the N30,000 minimum wage to survive with the N8,000 palliative. He added that the leaders are disconnected from the realities facing the ordinary man on the street.

According to him, “Most members of the Nigerian ruling political elites are disconnected from the realities of their people, and their lifestyle is high; they spend billions and millions to maintain a certain lifestyle, but they don’t have the feel of what an ordinary man in the street—not just in the street, even their security men and their housemaid—are going through. So to them, they think N8000 can address the problems of poverty, which is very ridiculous. Whoever sold the idea to the president and this government never meant well for the country. I think I was one of the first to simply make a sarcasm out of it, saying, How can a nation where people cannot even survive with a N30,000 minimum wage be given N8000? I call it the almajirinization of Nigeria.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Channels Television (39:06)

Square (

)