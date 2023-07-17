N8000 Palliative: Paint bucket of rice in Lagos is 3500, beans is 3000, Garri is 1500- Muda Yusuf

Muda Yusuf, director, centre for the promotion of private enterprise, said that about the 8000 naira palliative, paint bucket of rice in Lagos is 3500, beans is 3000 and Garri is 1500.

Muda Yusuf disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when Seun Okinbaloye asked him that, what was his first reaction to the move of the federal government to give 8000 naira a month to 12 million households for the space of 6 months.

Muda Yusuf responded that his first reaction is to appreciate the fact that, Tinubu acknowledges the pain that Nigerians are going through as a result of fuel subsidy removal. However, he said that there are 2 big issues surrounding this particular initiative.

He said the first critical issues is the principle of cash transfers. He said in this particular environment including Africa as a whole, the effectiveness of cash transfers is not what someone is comfortable about. He said we’ve tried it before under Buhari. He said the poor of the poor don’t even have accounts or wallets.

He said second issue is materiality of that 8000 naira in a month per household. He said in villages, it can be manageable but reality today is that 60 percent of Nigerians are in cities, and that money mean nothing.

“Paint bucket of rice is 3500, 3000 for beans, 1500 for Garri. With these three, you’ve already consumed the 8000 naira.”

