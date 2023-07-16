N8000 palliative: I thought Tinubu’s government was well prepared from what has been said- Joe Keshi

Joe Keshi, former director general, braced commission, said with the 8000 naira palliative initiative, he thought Tinubu’s government was well prepared from what has been said

Joe Keshi made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program, when Seun Okinbaloye asked him that, federal government decision to give 8000 naira a month to 12 million households for the space of 6 months, what did he think about the initiative, whether it is good ot bad.

Joe Keshi said that the initiative is very bad and that they must call a spade a spade. He said the government has done nothing yet. He said first, Tinubu declaring state of emergency on food security is a misplacement of priority. He said if he must declare a state of emergency, it should have been on security because the place that are known to be the ‘food basket of the country’ are having security challenges.

He said in the case where dealing with security to aid farmer going to farm and make food surplus is not the priority but make money distribution a priority, not just to poor of the poor but to national assembly, judiciary, how can somebody say that’s good. “It doesn’t make sense.”

“For me I thought this government was well prepared from what has been said, and that when they come in, they will bring a clearly defined roadmap? For us to get out of economic situation we are”

Watch video (check 20:35sec)

pecial (

)