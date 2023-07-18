N70BN is Not Too Much for National Assembly Activities – Senator Yusuf

Abubakar Yusuf, APC Chieftain and former Taraba Central Senator, asked that what is the staff strength of national assembly and that it is part of the 70 billion naira.

Abubakar Yusuf made the statement in an interview with TVC during the Politics Tonight program, when he was asked about his view on the 70 billion naira budgeted for the House of Assembly as palliative, and people saying the money is a huge sum of money, especially at a time when ordinary Nigerians has to sacrifice a lot.

Abubakar Yusuf firstly said that considering what the 70 billion naira will be used for, he does not think that the 70 billion naira is too much for national assembly. He said people need to understand that the money is not only for the Senators or only for the member of the House of Representatives, he said the money is for the management of the national assembly.

He said what he knows is that there are a lot of things that need to be done in the House of Assembly and,

“Remember, there are 469 members in the national assembly, and each member has about 5-6 people working with them. There are some committees..what is the staff strength of the national assembly, it is all part of this 70 billion.”

Check 8:45secs of the video

