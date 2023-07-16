N70B: While The Masses Are In Pain, NASS Has Awarded N228.7M To Each Of The New Legislators- Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has slammed the National Assembly for allocating the sum of N70 billion as palliatives to members of the house

In a recent statement released by the renowned lawyer, he said that the decision is nothing but a contentious one

Recall that the federal government, a few days ago, announced that it would be giving out parllliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy

On the list, N70 billion was allocated to the 306 members which leaves each member with the sum of N228.7M

According to the renowned lawyer:

“While the masses are in pain groaning as a result of the pain inflicted by the ruling class, The NASS awarded N228.7M to each of the new legislators that has just been elected”

He proceeded to say that they didn’t stop there. He said that they have earmarked N40B to purchase 465 SUVs and bullet proof cars

“As if that was not Enough, the members of the National assembly have earmarked N450B to buy 465 SUVs and and bullet proof cars “

Source : Facebook | PUNCH NEWSPAPER

