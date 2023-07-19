N650/litre: Bashir Ahmad reacts as Rinu dig up his past statement when Fuel was N65 per litre

Bashir Ahmad a media aide to Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the recent post made by an activist identified as Rinu Oduala on Twitter.

Rinu Oduala recalled the past statements made by Bashir Ahmad following the price of petroleum during the leadership of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Bashir Ahmad called for a nationwide condemnation of the current petroleum price which was at 65 Naira per litre.

Rinu Oduala recalling the statement disclosed, “Bashir Ahmad called for civil war in Nigeria when fuel was 65 naira per litre”. “Today, he is calling for prayer at 650 per litre”.

Bashir Ahmad in his latest post reacted to Rinu Oduala‘s post by saying “Oh my bad, now I have called for World War III; grab your weapons, Oduala and ask your fellow headless mobs to gather at the usual Lekki tollgate plaza”. I hope this directive is clear and understood and should be carried out unfailingly.

Nigeria is currently struggling with the new removal of petroleum Subsidy which has doubled the price of the commodity in recent weeks. The price is said to remain unstable as it floats willingly without any known interference, the government said.

