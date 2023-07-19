N617: Nigerians Shouldn’t Be Surprised If They Reverse PMS Price And Claim They’re Compassionate – Oseloka Obaze

Following the increase in fuel prices from N500 per litre to N617 per litre, there have been a number of responses.

On Tuesday, the new price was announced, and Nigerians have been commenting a lot about it.

Remember that the withdrawal of gasoline subsidies was declared by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his inaugural speech in May, and that this led to the first phase of the adjustment in the price of petrol.

Following the statement’s utterance, the price of fuel increased by N500.

There is currently significant talk regarding the most recent fuel price, which is N617. Oseloka H. Obaze, one of the special assistants of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the labour party, has entered the debate.

He remarked in a tweet on his Twitter page that Nigerians shouldn’t be shocked if the current administration decides to lower fuel prices in response to criticism and portray themselves as sympathetic and attentive.

Read his post below, please.

What is your opinion about this article?

Source:Twitter.

Mayor96 (

)