N617/Litre: Our Response To The Increase Is Not A Strike Action, It’s A Protest Action—Joe Ajaero

Mr. Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, said in an interview with Channels Television that the group’s response to the price hike from N510 to N617 per litre is not a strike but a protest. He elaborated that the N51p matter is currently before the court, while the N617/Litre price is what they intend to demonstrate against.

He went on to say that he doubts the court would issue an injunction preventing Nigerians from demonstrating. He let out that their demonstration would take place on August 2nd.

He said, “The problem is that N510 is where we set up a committee, and that is where we are still discussing.” Now that there is resistance surrounding the question of whether N617 or N630 should be used, we will launch our protest on the second. Even though the problem of equally distributing N520 has not been solved, at least a committee and a working group have been formed to study it. Since we decided to move forward with these talks quickly today, we have not yet met. We’re not talking about the most recent walk, and that walk is what’s driving our current course of action. I hope I’m making myself clear.

He was asked how they typically handle the situation given that the federal government had taken them to the industrial court, to which he said, “Well, I wouldn’t know; the issues are different. Concerning N520, legal matters are currently being addressed. No court has heard evidence on the N620/N630 problem, and our response is not a strike; rather, it is a protest. I have my doubts that a court would issue a restraining order to prevent protests in Nigeria.

