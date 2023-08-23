N5bn: FG Has Used That Money To Settle State Govs, It Isn’t For The Ordinary Nigerian – Chris Onyeka

The Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Chris Onyeka, has alleged that the N5bn palliative package given to the states by the Federal Government, is a form of settlement for the state Governors, adding that the money will likely not get to the ordinary Nigerian people.

NLC Assistant General Secretary, Chris Onyeka.

The NLC assistant General Secretary, who spoke recently in a report published by the Punch paper, while faulting the palliative package, declared; “That money (N5bn) was a dash for the boys. We believe the (Federal) Government has used that money to settle the state governors. It is not for the ordinary Nigerian or worker. So, the possibility that such money will get to Nigerians is very slim.”

Onyeka, who visibly expressed the believe that the ordinary people would likely not benefit from the palliative package, went further to note that the NLC is not in support of the federal government’s decision to give palliative monies to the state governors. In his words:”we made it clear that we don’t want any palliative for Nigerian workers and the Nigerian people to be handled by the state governors.”

What are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with this view? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Channels TV

INNOCESSON (

)