N5B: Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s 11th Commandment Saying It Is ” Thou Shall Not Sell Thy Vote “

The eleventh commandment, according to Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and current PDP member, is “Thou shalt not sell thy vote.”

The claim was made by the PDP Chieftain in a message that he posted on his verified Twitter account on Saturday, and it was followed by several comments.

But his appointment comes after the federal government gave state governors in all 36 states, including Abuja, the federal capital territory, a total of N5 billion.

It’s no longer breaking news that the most recent FG development has sparked several responses from Nigerians.

Since then, the PDP leader has asserted on his social media page that the 11th commandment prohibits selling your vote.

