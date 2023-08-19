N5B Palliatives: Organize Labor Did Calculation On N5B & Observed It Was N1500 Per Person- Daniel Bwala

One of the chieftains of the peoples Democratic Party and member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has revealed the findings of the organize Labour on the N5B parliatives

It is no longer news that the federal government recently announced the release of N5B to each of the 36 states including the federal capital territory, FCT

According to the federal government, the money was released to cushion the effect of the Subsidy removal

However, since the federal government announced the release of the fund, there have been several reactions from many people

Reacting, in a post that Daniel Bwala made on his page on Friday, he said that the organize labour has demystified the so called 5B naira that the federal government released to each of the 36 states

He said the organize labour, after doing their arithmetical calculation, detected that each person is entitled N1500

Kindly read his full post below

Bodeblogs (

)