N5B Palliative: Shehu Sani Reacts After Plateau Gov Said They Have Received N2B Which Includes 52% Grants & 48% Loan

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted after plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang said they have received N2 Billion out of the N5 Billion that the federal government announced as parliatives

The Plateau state governor, while trying to show accountability, gave account of the money that the state has received and how it was spent

In a viral video that Mutfwang posted on his verified Twitter page, he said they received N2 Billion. He said the money includes a 52% grant component and 48% loan component.

He said they have also been mandated to use N1B out of the N5B to buy rice locally

However, after he made the post, the former Kaduna Lawmaker reacted

Shehu Sani asked if part of the money that was shared is Loan

