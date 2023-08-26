N5B: LP Chieftain Reacts After Seeing What Was Shared As Palliatives To Some People In Lagos

Labour party chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi has reacted after seeing what Oshodi LGA In Lagos state shared to some people as parliatives

The labour party Chieftain took to his official Twitter page to state his opinion about the Lagos state parliatives in Oshodi area

His post is coming following the release of N5B parliatives to each of the 36 states including the federal capital territory, FCT in Abuja

See the photo of the beans and rice that Was extracted from the video

Reacting to the video, Babatunde Gbadamosi said this is what the Lagos LGA shared to residents as parliatives as part of the N5B sent to each states by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It would be recalled that the president, a few days ago, in a bid to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, gave out the funds

Gbadamosi, however condemned the Lagos parliatives in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page

Kindly read his post

Bodeblogs (

)