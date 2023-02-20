N400bn: We Didn’t Raid Tinubu’s Home – EFCC

Following reports that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), raided the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and recovered N400billion, the commission on Sunday denied the reports, according to a report released yesterday by the VANGUARD.

Furthermore, speaking in a statement on Sunday, the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren debunked the report that the commission raided and recovered N400bn from the home of Tinubu. According to him, Wilson noted that “the attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion”, based on the report.

Photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

However, Wilson denied reports that the Commission raided the home of APC presidential candidate and recovered N400 billion, as he enjoined the public to disregard reports making the rounds on social media about this. He described the reports as fake news, according to the report.

Drop your reactions on this!

Content created and supplied by: AyandaVO (via 50minds

News )

#N400bn #Didnt #Raid #Tinubus #Home #EFCCN400bn: We Didn’t Raid Tinubu’s Home – EFCC Publish on 2023-02-20 01:29:04