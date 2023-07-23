N32 billion was gathered during reforms, but Adamu never supported any Candidate financially-Modibo

In an interview with Arise , Member, APC Media Team, Ibrahim Modibo stated that during the APC reforms, 32 Billion naira were gathered, but Abdullahi Adamu never supported any of the APC candidates financially.

He further revealed that even after the election, during the appointment of the Senate president or National Assembly members, Adamu was not in sync with the president.

According to him, “In terms of financial commitments, a lot of money was gathered, especially during reforms and whatever, the sum of 32 Billion naira, but Adamu never gave people that were contesting, senators, house representatives, and other APC candidates. There was no financial backing, and having lost his winning zone and virtually all the positions in his own state, I don’t think he had the moral high ground to remain in power, and that is another minus. Forget about those parties; they were all parties that were sitting there on the tree to write results. We knew them, but as a party based on solid fundamentals in terms of democratic structure, using any parameter of democracy, you will agree with me that APC is a party that is trying to make a difference”.

Video credit: Arise (7:40).

