NEWS

N32 billion was gathered during reforms, but Adamu never supported any Candidate financially-Modibo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

In an interview with Arise , Member, APC Media Team, Ibrahim Modibo stated that during the APC reforms, 32 Billion naira were gathered, but Abdullahi Adamu never supported any of the APC candidates financially.

He further revealed that even after the election, during the appointment of the Senate president or National Assembly members, Adamu was not in sync with the president.

According to him, “In terms of financial commitments, a lot of money was gathered, especially during reforms and whatever, the sum of 32 Billion naira, but Adamu never gave people that were contesting, senators, house representatives, and other APC candidates. There was no financial backing, and having lost his winning zone and virtually all the positions in his own state, I don’t think he had the moral high ground to remain in power, and that is another minus. Forget about those parties; they were all parties that were sitting there on the tree to write results. We knew them, but as a party based on solid fundamentals in terms of democratic structure, using any parameter of democracy, you will agree with me that APC is a party that is trying to make a difference”. 

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (7:40).

Offixialmasoyi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fuel Hike: Yunusa Tanko reacts after he was told that they should be on the street now protesting

3 mins ago

Stunning and Well Tailored Outfits Suitable For Mature Ladies

5 mins ago

Mass Burial Letter: History Shall Forget Those Who Attacked & Labelled DJ Switch A Liar- Dele Farotimi

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I – Tinubu; Agbako Celebrated At 100

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button