Mysterious Pussycat Found In Man’s Car Bonnet

A 55 year old man ran out of his car after spotting a two coloured pussycat in his car bonnet. The well dressed man was confused and unable to come closer to the car saying this is mysterious.

The fixated and highly frightened man said he has never seen this in his life before and attributed it to be the handwork of his enemies planning to wreck havoc on his life.

According to the man,he was preparing to attend Sunday service at the redeem Christian church branch in Bariga and decided to get in touch with his friend at Oshodi before going to the church.

He was unable to check the engine oil and water level as at the time of starting the vehicle due to time factor, but suspected along the road that the engine temperature was rising above normal. That is why he decided to check the engine oil and water level after seeing his friend.

But to his surprise and dismay, he saw a two coloured pussycat immediately he opened the bonnet. The pussycat was running from one end of the bonnet to the order without jumping out.

The drama attracted passerby and People gathered around the vehicle to see the two coloured pussycat and one man volunteered to forced it out from the bonnet. The pussycat was making noise like a human being and the said man decided to contact a spiritualist to unravel the mystery.

He instantly called the attention of a spiritualist went away with the coloured pussycat to Dr Kenneth spiritual home who revealed that the two coloured pussycat cat was in a mission to cause accident for the owner of the car.

The enemies have programmed the owner and marked him for death before the end of the year. The spiritualist asked the man to invite the owner of the car and mentioned two names that was responsible. According to the Spiritualist the two persons have concluded were plan to eliminate him.

It was discovered that the two persons both were female are members of his family behind the planned accident. The spiritualist therefore asked him to brought the car and washed it thorough with a Spiritual soap to avert unforeseen death over his life.

After the completion of the spiritual work. Few days later one of the suspected woman confessed that she was responsible for the mystery two coloured pussycat and they sent it to accomplish their plan which was to cause accident that will consume the owner.

She equally confessed the second culprit and they were asked simultaneously by the family head and said they decided to kill the owner of the car because of money. Though the owner of the Lexus car has been helping their children for school fees, but he couldn’t give them money they requested from him in full. They asked for fifty thousand each in separate occasions, but the man gave the half of their demand.

This is wickedness of the highest order said by the family head and advised people to be weary of those seeking for help because human beings are becoming dangerous than Satan.

