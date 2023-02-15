NEWS

Myself, El-Rufai attended Supreme Court hearing because Nigerians are suffering over new notes-Bello

Channels Television News Online reported this afternoon that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello attended today’s Supreme Court hearing in the Naira Redesign case against the Federal Government.

Some states have already sued the federal government over the new CBN policy, arguing that the move was unfair to ordinary Nigerians and that the old notes should be reinstated as legal tender for a period of time.

Governor Yahaya told reporters after the session that he and the First Lady came to try to put a stop to the hardships caused by the redesigned Naira.

To quote what he had to say: “Since Nigerians are struggling due to the new notes, El-Rufai and I went to the Supreme Court hearing. The governor argued that the country’s citizens were being negatively affected by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “confused” cashless versus currency redesign policy, which was the reason for the case being heard in court.”

