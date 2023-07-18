My Wife Ran Away From Me After I Was Discharged From The Hospital With One Hand – Man

A man who identifies as Dauda Sheidu in Kogi State was recently interviewed by BBC in regards to how he is able to cope being a vulcanizer with one hand and during this interview he lamented on how his wife ran away from him after he was discharged from the hospital with one hand.

According to him, he lost his hand when he was a Keke driver due to an accident. His hand was amputated to save his life, but his wife ran away from him because of this condition. However, he decided to grow his skills in vulcanizing and has made a name for himself in his community for being skilled in the business. He made it clear that doing such strenuous work with one hand is not easy but he has to make ends meet as he remarried another wife and now has a total of nine children to take care of.

He said, “My wife couldn’t bear my condition and ran away from me after I lost one hand due to the accident. However, I have moved on and remarried another woman who I am taking care along with all my children who are nine in number.

“I have made a name for myself and trained three apprentices of which two are in Abuja and one is here in Kogi doing well”.

Source: BBC

Forexnews (

)