My Wife Made It Difficult For The Police To Recover The Weapons We Used For The Operations -Suspect

The fact that the Nigerian police have taken into custody one of the main suspects in the attack on the well-known Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Johnson, is no longer breaking news.

Yusuf Isah, a 32-year-old suspect, was recently presented by the police after being apprehended.

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed to Sun paper that his wife had been arrested for impeding the performance of police officials.

The suspect told Sun paper that his wife made it difficult for the police to locate their equipment.

Hear him: “She also made it difficult for the police to locate the weapons we used during the missions since she insisted she was unaware of their location.

But after confessing, she took them to the location where we usually conceal our guns. She was so detained as a result. The suspect is mentioned in the Saturday Sun paper as having said during questioning.

