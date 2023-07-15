NEWS

My Wife Made It Difficult For The Police To Recover The Weapons We Used For The Operations -Suspect

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

The fact that the Nigerian police have taken into custody one of the main suspects in the attack on the well-known Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Johnson, is no longer breaking news.

Yusuf Isah, a 32-year-old suspect, was recently presented by the police after being apprehended.

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed to Sun paper that his wife had been arrested for impeding the performance of police officials.

The suspect told Sun paper that his wife made it difficult for the police to locate their equipment.

Hear him: “She also made it difficult for the police to locate the weapons we used during the missions since she insisted she was unaware of their location.

But after confessing, she took them to the location where we usually conceal our guns. She was so detained as a result. The suspect is mentioned in the Saturday Sun paper as having said during questioning.

What do you have to say about this post?

Please feel free to drop your comments in the comment box below and share this article with your friends and family

DrStrangemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Civil Servants are more corrupt than politicians, former lawmaker, Adefisoye claims

8 mins ago

Omisore: Akeredolu To Resume Soon

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: CSO, APC Chieftain Rally Support for DSS, 1st Lady Seeks Govs’ Wives’ Support

21 mins ago

Today’s Headlines; Caution Wike Over Utterances, Stakeholders Tell PDP; Lagos cultists kill victim, police rescue suspects from mob

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button