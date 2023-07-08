My Wife And Children Didn’t Want Me To Accept Being The Leader Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Iwuanyanwu

Apex Igbo Cultural Organization Executive Director, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is in Lagos on a three-day visit, during which he will meet with Igbo leaders and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to discuss issues affecting the Igbo in the financial capital.

In an interview after a meeting with Igbo leaders in Ikoyi on Wednesday, he spoke on the issues surrounding his elevation to Ohanaeze leadership, his agenda for the Igbo, the wind of insecurity in the South East, and how the Federal Government can contain it, among others.

A few months ago, I was elected as the leader of the entire Igbo as the Chairman General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Frankly, at over 80 years of age, I found this very difficult to accept, even though I saw that my people wanted me to serve them very passionately. All the leaders came to me to show their support and confidence in me. All five Southeast governors also came to me and said they were with me.

All the seven chairmen of Ohanaeze in different states—Rivers, Delta, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi—were also present. All this made me realize that I had no choice. I believe that each individual gift is from God. So, if your people call you to serve them one day and you fail, you are not doing justice to the Creator who gave you the gift. Opposition from his nuclear family

My wife and children did not want me to accept it. However, I had to convince them. Some people said I was going to die, but I told them that if I die at 80, it won’t be too soon.

