My uncle introduced me to Tinubu in 1991, when he was using his uncle house for campaign- Thomas

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday, it was reported that a former Senior Special Assistant on Policy Formulation and Programmes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was serving as the governor of Lagos State, between the years 1999 and 2007, Dr Dapo Thomas, during an interview with Punch correspondent has said that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not a corrupt man.

During the interview, Dapo Thomas was told that many people in the country and outside, have described the President as someone who appoints people primarily on merit, even without previous affiliation and that he (Dapo), once said that it was his uncle that introduced him to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he was asked to give more information about this.

While he was speaking of how he met the president, Dapo Thomas said, “My uncle introduced me to Tinubu in 1991, when he was using his uncle’s house for campaign. He was not a governor at the time. He was an aspiring senator in 1991 when he contested Lagos State West senatorial seat. I stayed at Computer Village and he was using his uncle’s house as a campaign office. My uncle was always going to the campaign office as the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to Dapo Sarumi.”

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was also in Sarumi’s faction as at then and during those times, he (Thomas) was still a journalist at Daily Times paper, he was a political editor.

He said, “I had always followed my uncle around since 1979 when he was in UPN. My uncle casually told him ‘Tinubu, see my brother I told you about, he lives opposite you, and he can also assist you, he is a journalist’. That was it.”

