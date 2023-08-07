My Uncle Introduced Me To BAT In 1999 When He Was Using His Uncle’s House For Campaign– Dapo Thomas

According to a recent news article from Punch paper, Dr. Dapo Thomas, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, stated during an interview that President Tinubu is not corrupt.

During the interview, Dapo Thomas was reminded of how many people, both within the country and abroad, view President Tinubu as someone who appoints individuals based on merit rather than affiliations. Dapo Thomas was also asked to elaborate on a previous statement he made about being introduced to President Tinubu by his uncle.

Dapo Thomas recounted the meeting, saying that his uncle introduced him to Tinubu in 1991 when Tinubu was an aspiring senator, contesting the Lagos State West senatorial seat. At the time, Tinubu was using his uncle’s house as a campaign office, and Dapo Thomas himself was a journalist at Daily Times paper, serving as a political editor.

Hear him: “My uncle introduced me to Tinubu in 1991, when he was using his uncle’s house for campaign. He was not a governor at the time. He was an aspiring senator in 1991 when he contested Lagos State West senatorial seat. I stayed at Computer Village and he was using his uncle’s house as a campaign office. My uncle was always going to the campaign office as the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to Dapo Sarumi.”

He explained that his uncle, who was the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to Dapo Sarumi, mentioned Dapo Thomas to Tinubu during their interactions. Tinubu was also part of Sarumi’s faction back then. Dapo Thomas had been following his uncle’s political activities since 1979 when he was associated with UPN.

Dapo Thomas shared that his uncle informed Tinubu about him, saying, “Tinubu, see my brother I told you about, he lives opposite you, and he can also assist you, he is a journalist.” This brief introduction initiated their acquaintance.

He maintained that Tinubu was known for appointing people based on merit, and their initial meeting was facilitated through Dapo Thomas’s uncle’s association with Tinubu during their political engagements.

Source: Punch paper

HealthTourist (

)